Kamala Harris gears up for key test of first campaign interview

Savannah, Georgia - Vice President Kamala Harris will give her first interview Thursday since becoming the Democratic nominee for president after intense criticism from Republicans that she has been hiding from tough questions.

Vice President Kamala Harris will give her first interview Thursday since becoming the Democratic nominee for president after intense criticism from Republicans that she has been hiding from tough questions. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will sit down with CNN during a campaign trip to Georgia, in a major test of the buzz surrounding her campaign on the 10-week sprint to election day.



Donald Trump's spokesman has slammed her for not doing the interview alone and accused her of using energetic Minnesota Governor Walz as a "human shield."

Republican former president Trump will separately be campaigning in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Thursday.

The CNN encounter, which is being broadcast at 9:00 PM local time, will be the first in-depth interview for Harris and Walz since President Joe Biden dropped out of the White House race on July 21.

It is also the first since the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which saw the party riding a wave of energy following her nomination.

Harris's spokesman, Ian Sams, responded to the Republican criticisms by saying the "joint ticket interview is an election year summer tradition going back 20 years." He cited previous interviews given "almost always" around convention time, including those by Trump and his then-running mate Mike Pence, as well as Biden and Harris.

"Harris/Walz join this rich tradition on CNN tomorrow," Sams said on X.

The 2024 election has, however, been anything but traditional. A relatively untested Harris (59) has been thrust onto the campaign stage at record speed after one of the biggest upheavals in US political history.

So far she has only had a handful of exchanges with reporters on the campaign trail.