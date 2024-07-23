Kamala Harris takes aim at Trump in electrifying debut campaign rally

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - An exuberant Kamala Harris whipped up a rapturous crowd Tuesday at her first rally since effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, as she launched fresh attacks on Donald Trump for trying to "take the country backward."

In a stark contrast to outgoing President Joe Biden's often stumbling and low-energy speeches, Vice President Harris gave a punchy and enthusiastic address that was greeted with cheers at the event in the battleground state of Wisconsin.



Harris (59) is injecting fresh hope into the Democratic party following 81-year-old Biden's stunning exit from the race after a disastrous debate with Trump fueled fears about his age and mental competency.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward," Harris told the crowd in Milwaukee. "Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?"

Where Biden used to target Trump as a broad threat to democracy, Harris took a more personal, targeted approach by pointing to her record as a California prosecutor who had dealt with what she said were "predators" and "fraudsters" like the former president and convicted felon.

"So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," she said, echoing comments she made to campaign workers on Monday. "I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week."