Kamala Harris sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert triggers major MAGA meltdown

Donald Trump's campaign and MAGA fans have been harshly criticizing Kamala Harris for recently sharing a beer with comedian Stephen Colbert.

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Kamala Harris apparently loves Miller High Life, and Donald Trump's MAGA fans aren't having any of it.

Donald Trump's (l.) campaign and MAGA fans have been harshly criticizing Kamala Harris (c.) for recently sharing a beer with comedian Stephen Colbert (r.)  © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @KamalaHarris

On Tuesday night, Harris did an interview on The Late Show in which comedian Stephen Colbert explained how he believes presidential elections are "won on vibes."

"They just want somebody they can have a beer with," Colbert said of voters.

"So, would you like to have a beer with me?" he asked. "So I can tell people what that's like?"

As the vice president smiled in agreement, Colbert proceeded to pull out two Millers, which he revealed was her brew of choice.

The two went on to discuss a handful of topics, and at one point, Colbert asked a "gotcha" question that "a lot of Republicans are avoiding."

"Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?" he asked.

Harris responded by arguing that Trump lost a lot of things during his time as president, including millions of jobs, manufacturing, and his re-election bid.

"What does that make you? A loser," Harris added.

Harris' appearance on the show was praised by supporters as a relatable and funny moment, but Trump fans have been melting down over the publicity stunt.

Donald Trump's MAGA allies criticize Kamala Harris' The Late Show appearance

Donald Trump hands out Blizzards and milkshakes during a stop at a DQ restaurant on July 07, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Donald Trump hands out Blizzards and milkshakes during a stop at a DQ restaurant on July 07, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.  © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Donald Trump has become well-known for his desperate attempts to appeal to specific demographics.

He has sold "Trump Bibles", danced with the leader of Moms for Liberty, and recently bought a round of beer and pizza at a crypto bar.

While MAGA always praises Trump for his efforts, his followers aggressively criticize Harris for similar acts.

In reaction to Harris sharing a beer with Colbert, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung argued the moment wasn't at all relatable.

"She ends up looking like an out-of-touch elitist trying to gaslight everyone into thinking she's one of them," Cheung wrote.

The campaign's Trump War Room account criticized Harris for "gleefully" enjoying a beer while some Americans are dealing with the devastation of recent hurricanes, further arguing it is "a metaphor for her vice presidency."

Trump surrogate Collin Rugg took things even further, suggesting that Harris may be an alcoholic after she "drank" the beer – despite the fact that she took only one sip, and some on social media claim that the sip was faked.

"Both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden don’t drink alcohol," Rugg added. "Harris apparently hopes to break that trend if she becomes president."

Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @KamalaHarris

