Kamala Harris sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert triggers major MAGA meltdown

New York, New York - Kamala Harris apparently loves Miller High Life, and Donald Trump 's MAGA fans aren't having any of it.

Donald Trump's (l.) campaign and MAGA fans have been harshly criticizing Kamala Harris (c.) for recently sharing a beer with comedian Stephen Colbert (r.) © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @KamalaHarris

On Tuesday night, Harris did an interview on The Late Show in which comedian Stephen Colbert explained how he believes presidential elections are "won on vibes."

"They just want somebody they can have a beer with," Colbert said of voters.

"So, would you like to have a beer with me?" he asked. "So I can tell people what that's like?"

As the vice president smiled in agreement, Colbert proceeded to pull out two Millers, which he revealed was her brew of choice.

The two went on to discuss a handful of topics, and at one point, Colbert asked a "gotcha" question that "a lot of Republicans are avoiding."

"Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?" he asked.

Harris responded by arguing that Trump lost a lot of things during his time as president, including millions of jobs, manufacturing, and his re-election bid.

"What does that make you? A loser," Harris added.

Harris' appearance on the show was praised by supporters as a relatable and funny moment, but Trump fans have been melting down over the publicity stunt.