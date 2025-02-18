Kamala Harris to receive coveted honor from the NAACP
Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris will soon receive a prestigious award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
On Monday, the NAACP announced that Harris will be honored with the coveted Chairman's Award during their upcoming annual Image Awards.
In a statement to ABC News, Leon Russell, chair of the group's national board of directors, said the award was a celebration of Harris' "relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society."
"Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader – she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future," Russell explained.
Harris served as Vice President to former President Joe Biden, making her the first woman and person of color to hold the role.
Last year, she ran a three-month campaign for president after Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election, but she ultimately lost to Republican Donald Trump.
While she has remained notably quiet since her election loss, she has reportedly told members of her team that she is "staying in the fight" and might be considering a run for governor in her home state of California in 2026.
What is the NAACP?
The NAACP was formed in 1909 and, to this day, is still the nation's largest and most widely recognized civil rights organization.
According to the group's website, they are "home of grassroots activism for civil rights and social justice" and "advocate, agitate, and litigate for the civil rights due to Black America."
Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has been a long-time supporter of the organization, regularly attending and speaking at the group's conventions and other events.
The Image Awards honors a number of influential people of color in various categories. The Chairman's Award, which Harris will receive, has also been given to former President Barack Obama and the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.
The Image Awards will take place this Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California and is scheduled to air on BET at 8 PM EST.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP