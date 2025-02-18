Kamala Harris to receive coveted honor from the NAACP

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris will soon receive a prestigious award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will honor Kamala Harris with their prestigious Chairman's Award at an upcoming ceremony. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, the NAACP announced that Harris will be honored with the coveted Chairman's Award during their upcoming annual Image Awards.

In a statement to ABC News, Leon Russell, chair of the group's national board of directors, said the award was a celebration of Harris' "relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society."

"Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader – she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future," Russell explained.

Harris served as Vice President to former President Joe Biden, making her the first woman and person of color to hold the role.

Last year, she ran a three-month campaign for president after Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election, but she ultimately lost to Republican Donald Trump.

While she has remained notably quiet since her election loss, she has reportedly told members of her team that she is "staying in the fight" and might be considering a run for governor in her home state of California in 2026.