Kamala Harris warns of "shadows gathering over our democracy" at NAACP awards

Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently gave a speech in which she issued a dire warning about the state of the country and its democracy.

On Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) gave a speech concerning the state of the nation after accepting the Chairman's Award from the NAACP. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday evening, Harris attended the Image Awards hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and BET, where she was honored with the coveted Chairman's Award.

Harris gave an impassioned acceptance speech, during which she seemed to touch on her loss in the 2024 presidential race against Republican Donald Trump.

"Some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history," Harris said. "Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, 'What do we do now?'

"But we know exactly what to do," she continued, "because we have done it before, and we will do it again. We use our power. We organize, we mobilize, we educate, and we advocate."

She went on to say there are "no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story," but insisted it will not be written "by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us."

"The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people," she concluded her speech.