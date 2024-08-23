Viral Harris-Walz camo hat injects Midwest glam – and serious sales – into campaign

Newark, New Jersey - If campaign hat sales are any predictor of electoral results, the Harris-Walz ticket is in great shape, as their camouflage cap with orange lettering goes viral.

If campaign hat sales are any predictor of electoral results, the Harris-Walz ticket is in great shape, as their camouflage cap with orange lettering goes viral. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Unionwear textile factory in New Jersey says demand has soared for the baseball hats emblazoned with the names of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the Democrats vying for the White House.



Over nearly a quarter-century in the campaign merchandise business, "we've never seen hats sell this fast," said Unionwear president Mitch Cahn in an interview with AFP, as some 100 workers cut, assembled, sewed, embroidered and packaged the nearly 4,000 hats that leave the factory each day.

"I think that people haven't really been excited about the presidential candidates for a long time," Cahn said. "For 12 years, really, since Barack Obama, we haven't seen this kind of excitement about a candidate."

Prior to Harris's entry into the presidential race, Cahn said Biden-linked campaign sales were "anemic."

But "all of a sudden, we started seeing tens of thousands of hats being sold, and we thought that was a lot. And then when Tim Walz wore one of our hats on television the night after he was selected as the vice presidential nominee, sales just went through the roof."

Factory workers have been laboring 60 hours a week, including Saturdays, to accommodate the avalanche of orders.

The company has had to purchase more sewing machines and build up the supply chain to get more camo-print fabric made.

In less than a month Unionwear has sold more than 100,000 hats; in just one week, the factory moved more Harris caps than it expected to sell in a full year when Biden was running.