Katie Britt fundraises to fight "far-left media" over GOP video backlash
Montgomery, Alabama - Senator Katie Britt is blaming the "far-left media" for the backlash she has received over her GOP response to the State of the Union, and she's asking for money to fight back.
In an email to her supporters obtained by The Daily Beast, Britt lamented that her "heart is broken" after her 17-minute video rebuttal to President Joe Biden's address last week was panned by just about everyone.
"Following my speech, the far-left media didn't waste a second flooding the airwaves with despicable, disgusting messages about me," she wrote.
"They attacked my character. They attacked my faith. They attacked my identity as a mother and a wife."
She goes on to argue that she made the video "Not for myself, but for my children, your children, and the ENTIRE next generation of Americans."
"So as I watch the dishonest leftist media and the liberal elites making a mockery of everything I've dedicated my entire life to protect, laughing at the destruction of the American Dream, disrespecting how our country has descended into a dystopian nightmare for countless families… I'm disgusted," she added.
A webpage for her fundraising effort has also been launched, where she calls on her supporters to help her "send a STRONG message to the Democrats and the media that we won’t stand for their arrogance and ignorance."
Is the reaction to Katie Britt's video unwarranted?
The Republican National Committee released its official response shortly after Biden finished giving his address, and the backlash came even quicker.
Though her speech was on par with the doom and gloom messaging the far-right regularly touts, Britt's awkward delivery, use of charged language, lack of substantive arguments, and decision to film it in an empty kitchen have been receiving flack from just about everyone, even prominent Republicans.
A sharply satirical take on Saturday Night Live, which featured actor Scarlett Johansson as Britt, added fuel to the fire.
Fact-checkers also discovered that a story Britt shared about a 12-year-old Mexican girl who was sex-trafficked didn't actually happen under the Biden administration as she insisted but actually took place while George W. Bush was president.
To make matters worse, Karla Jacinto Romero, the victim Britt was talking about, recently told CNN that the recounting of her experience was inaccurate and criticized the senator for exploiting her story.
"In fact, I hardly ever cooperate with politicians because it seems to me that they only want an image. They only want a photo, and that to me is not fair," Romero argued.
Despite this, Britt continues to stand by her video, recently arguing that she is being silenced for speaking on "the issues that women care about."
