Katie Britt fundraises to fight "far-left media" over GOP video backlash

Montgomery, Alabama - Senator Katie Britt is blaming the "far-left media" for the backlash she has received over her GOP response to the State of the Union, and she's asking for money to fight back.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt has launched a fundraiser to fight Democrats and the media, who she blames for the poor response to her recent viral video. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an email to her supporters obtained by The Daily Beast, Britt lamented that her "heart is broken" after her 17-minute video rebuttal to President Joe Biden's address last week was panned by just about everyone.

"Following my speech, the far-left media didn't waste a second flooding the airwaves with despicable, disgusting messages about me," she wrote.

"They attacked my character. They attacked my faith. They attacked my identity as a mother and a wife."

She goes on to argue that she made the video "Not for myself, but for my children, your children, and the ENTIRE next generation of Americans."

"So as I watch the dishonest leftist media and the liberal elites making a mockery of everything I've dedicated my entire life to protect, laughing at the destruction of the American Dream, disrespecting how our country has descended into a dystopian nightmare for countless families… I'm disgusted," she added.

A webpage for her fundraising effort has also been launched, where she calls on her supporters to help her "send a STRONG message to the Democrats and the media that we won’t stand for their arrogance and ignorance."