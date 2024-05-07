Kristi Noem suggests Biden's dog Commander should be shot like Cricket

Governor Kristi Noem is facing more backlash after she doubled down on a passage from her book that suggested shooting President Joe Biden's dog.

By Rey Harris

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Governor Kristi Noem is still defending her infamous dog killing story, and she's now gone as far to suggest that President Joe Biden's pup should suffer a similar fate.

Governor Kristi Noem (r.) is facing more backlash after she doubled down on a passage from her book that suggested shooting President Joe Biden's dog.  © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Noem has been facing relentless heat for a controversial excerpt from her upcoming memoir, where she told the story of how she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because she believed he was "untrainable."

On Monday, a new passage from the end of the book was revealed, where Noem wrote, "The first thing I'd do is make sure Joe Biden's dog was nowhere on the grounds. ('Commander, say hello to Cricket for me.')"

The governor was referring to Biden's German Shepard, who was exiled from the White House last fall after repeatedly biting Secret Service agents.

Noem was asked about the remarks during a heated interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, but instead of doing damage control, she simply doubled down.

"Joe Biden's dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people," she said. "So how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?

"That's the question that the president should be held accountable to," she added, repeating the statement when pressed on if she was suggesting the president's dog should also be shot.

White House responds to Kristi Noem's remarks

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (l.) listening as North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks during a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (l.) listening as North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks during a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.  © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

During the White House daily press briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described Noem's comments as "absurd" and "disturbing."

"Here, this is a country that loves dogs, and you have a leader talking about putting dogs down, killing them," Jean-Pierre said.

"What I would say to her is, she probably should stop digging herself into a hole," she added.

Noem's story has been panned by critics on both sides of the political aisle, and many believe it may have ruined her chances at being presidential candidate Donald Trump's potential running mate.

Her insistence on trying to divert attention away from her scandal and put it on Biden seems to be a tactic she's going all-in on, as she has recently used it in various ways in multiple interviews since the backlash began.

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Noem was pressed by the hosts over inaccuracies in her book, to which she responded by pointing out how Biden has "misled" people.

"The president, since January, has gone out there and misled the American people 150 times," she claimed. "And nobody pushes him on what he says."

