Kristi Noem suggests Biden's dog Commander should be shot like Cricket

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Governor Kristi Noem is still defending her infamous dog killing story, and she's now gone as far to suggest that President Joe Biden 's pup should suffer a similar fate.

Governor Kristi Noem (r.) is facing more backlash after she doubled down on a passage from her book that suggested shooting President Joe Biden's dog. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Noem has been facing relentless heat for a controversial excerpt from her upcoming memoir, where she told the story of how she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because she believed he was "untrainable."

On Monday, a new passage from the end of the book was revealed, where Noem wrote, "The first thing I'd do is make sure Joe Biden's dog was nowhere on the grounds. ('Commander, say hello to Cricket for me.')"

The governor was referring to Biden's German Shepard, who was exiled from the White House last fall after repeatedly biting Secret Service agents.

Noem was asked about the remarks during a heated interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, but instead of doing damage control, she simply doubled down.

"Joe Biden's dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people," she said. "So how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?

"That's the question that the president should be held accountable to," she added, repeating the statement when pressed on if she was suggesting the president's dog should also be shot.