Lauren Boebert battles tough Democrat challenger in re-election poll

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing yet another huge hurdle in her campaign for re-election after a Democratic challenger revealed he is outperforming her.

A recent poll found that Democrat Ike McCorkle is outperforming Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, as she vies for re-election in a new district. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In a social media post shared Sunday, Democrat Ike McCorkle, who is running against Boebert to represent Colorado's 4th District, posted the results of an internal poll, which found that he is beating the far-right representative by an impressive seven points.

McCorkle, a Marine veteran, noted that while Boebert is leading by 20 points in the district's Republican Primary race, "this poll proves we can flip this seat."

Back in December, Boebert announced she was running for the 4th district seat, abandoning her 3rd district, which she has represented since 2021.

Boebert has described the move as a "fresh start" for her and her family after a number of recent personal scandals damaged her public image.