Lauren Boebert blames Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for forcing her to swap districts

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert has blamed a group of "Hollywood elitists" for forcing her to bail on her congressional district.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r) claims that stars Barbra Streisand (l) and Ryan Reynolds are to blame for her recent decision to switch districts. © Collage: Jason Merritt, Jeremy Chan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Over the weekend, the Colorado congresswoman sat down with Steve Bannon for an interview on his War Room podcast, where she blamed celebrities for her recent district switch.

"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," she lamented. "There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy this seat. Colorado's 3rd District is not for sale.

"When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert told Bannon.

Last week, Boebert announced that she was switching from representing her state's 3rd District to seeking re-election to represent the 4th District instead.