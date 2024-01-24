Lauren Boebert claims Nikki Haley tried to buy her out in "double-maxed-out check" claim

Far-right Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently claimed that presidential candidate Nikki Haley tried to gain her support on several occasions. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

On Tuesday, Boebert told Real America's Voice that Haley has tried to win her over on several occasions.

"Nikki Haley has come to my campaign in the past trying to offer support and even donations, which I declined," Boebert said.

"Her staff was absolutely shocked that anyone would turn down a double-maxed-out check from her," she added, "but I didn't want Nikki Haley's support. And this was years ago before she had ever considered challenging President [Donald Trump],"

Her claims came right before Haley suffered a defeat against Trump in the New Hampshire primaries. The former UN ambassador has been facing increased calls from MAGA Republicans to drop out and support the former president, as other challengers have, but she has vowed to stay in the race.

Boebert, who is running for re-election to congress, announced last month that she is now running to represent Colorado's more conservative 4th congressional district, switching from the 3rd district. She has since ramped up her far-right rhetoric and steadfast allegiance to Trump.