Lauren Boebert defends Donald Trump: "Our job is to fight back"
Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert is calling on her fellow Republicans to fight back against Democrats, who she claims are using the legal system to go after Donald Trump.
On Monday, Boebert shared a post on social media blasting Democrats for using a "weaponized" federal government against Republicans, adding, "the need to take back the White House has never been so critical."
"Any effort to keep President Trump off the ballot in Colorado or any other state are pathetic attempts at overturning the will of the American people," she explained.
The Colorado congresswoman was referring to a lawsuit recently filed by voters in her own state that seeks to remove Trump from the state's 2024 election ballots, arguing that a clause in the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion."
"It has become clear that lawfare will be the Left's preferred method of battle in 2024, and our job is to fight back against it at every turn," Boebert added.
MAGA fans continue to support Donald Trump
It comes as no surprise that Boebert, a self-proclaimed MAGA conservative, continues to defend Trump at every turn.
While he is the front-runner in the Republican primaries, he is currently facing 91 criminal charges and multiple legal battles. Trump's allies and supporters continue to claim any legal issue or opposition to him are part of a conspiracy by Democrats to ruin his chances at winning re-election.
Other states are currently seeing similar lawsuits to the one in Colorado, including Minnesota, Arizona, and New Hampshire.
While some critics argue that the Colorado lawsuit is a long shot, Trump's attempts to have the case dismissed have been rejected by judges three times.
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP