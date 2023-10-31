Lauren Boebert defends Donald Trump: "Our job is to fight back"

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert is calling on her fellow Republicans to fight back against Democrats, who she claims are using the legal system to go after Donald Trump .

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) has defended Donald Trump after voters in her state filed a lawsuit to have him removed from the 2024 ballots. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

On Monday, Boebert shared a post on social media blasting Democrats for using a "weaponized" federal government against Republicans, adding, "the need to take back the White House has never been so critical."

"Any effort to keep President Trump off the ballot in Colorado or any other state are pathetic attempts at overturning the will of the American people," she explained.

The Colorado congresswoman was referring to a lawsuit recently filed by voters in her own state that seeks to remove Trump from the state's 2024 election ballots, arguing that a clause in the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion."

"It has become clear that lawfare will be the Left's preferred method of battle in 2024, and our job is to fight back against it at every turn," Boebert added.