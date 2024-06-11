Lauren Boebert loses bid to dismiss defamation lawsuit

Denver, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will now head to court after a judge shut down her efforts to have a defamation lawsuit against her dismissed.

According to Colorado Newsline, US Magistrate Judge Kathryn Starnella ruled on Sunday that the suit, which was filed last year by David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers Political Action Committee, can move forward.

In 2021, Wheeler and the organization launched their "Fire Boebert" initiative, which aimed to build opposition to her re-election campaign, which she is running this time to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District after she abandoned the 3rd back in December.



At one point, the initiative published a press release alleging that Boebert, who is a vocal pro-life advocate and devout Christian, previously had two abortions, used to be a paid escort and stripper, and has used methamphetamine in the past.

Wheeler claims Boebert, in response, did interviews on multiple media outlets where she made "maliciously false statements" about him and his organization. She also allegedly threatened to sue him and donors to his PAC, which he claims led to a loss in contributions.

Boebert and her legal team have attempted to have the case dismissed using the state's anti-SLAPP law, which protects citizens from lawsuits regarding free speech rights, but the judge was not at all convinced.