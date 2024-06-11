Lauren Boebert loses bid to dismiss defamation lawsuit
Denver, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will now head to court after a judge shut down her efforts to have a defamation lawsuit against her dismissed.
According to Colorado Newsline, US Magistrate Judge Kathryn Starnella ruled on Sunday that the suit, which was filed last year by David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers Political Action Committee, can move forward.
In 2021, Wheeler and the organization launched their "Fire Boebert" initiative, which aimed to build opposition to her re-election campaign, which she is running this time to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District after she abandoned the 3rd back in December.
At one point, the initiative published a press release alleging that Boebert, who is a vocal pro-life advocate and devout Christian, previously had two abortions, used to be a paid escort and stripper, and has used methamphetamine in the past.
Wheeler claims Boebert, in response, did interviews on multiple media outlets where she made "maliciously false statements" about him and his organization. She also allegedly threatened to sue him and donors to his PAC, which he claims led to a loss in contributions.
Boebert and her legal team have attempted to have the case dismissed using the state's anti-SLAPP law, which protects citizens from lawsuits regarding free speech rights, but the judge was not at all convinced.
Judge responds to Lauren Boebert's free speech argument
In her decision, which was in direct response to Boebert's request for a dismissal, Judge Starnella argued the congresswoman's threats to sue were "unprotected because they were neither made in good faith nor in serious contemplation of litigation."
"While Defendant has an interest in protecting her reputation, even through litigation, Plaintiffs' donors and sponsors have a weightier interest in exercising their First Amendment right to engage in political speech (in the form of financial donations to political action committees) without fear of retaliation," the judge continued.
"The Court finds no social value in allowing elected officials to silence speech they dislike by. threatening gadfly journalists' donors, who have not themselves engaged in any unlawful or tortious activity."
Judge Starnella went on to add that she believes Wheeler's suit was "reasonably likely to prevail" with the claim that Boebert's remarks disrupted his organization's money.
Colorado voters will decide Boebert's future in politics when they head to the polls on June 25.
