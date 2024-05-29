Lauren Boebert campaign in peril as Democrat challenger leads her in new poll

Longmont, Colorado - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in her new deeply red district, but a new poll shows that one of her Democrat challengers may give her a run for her money.

According to Colorado Politics, an internal poll recently conducted by Gravis Marketing for Democrat candidate Ike McCorkle, who is running against Boebert to represent the 4th District, found him leading the MAGA Republican in a hypothetical general election contest 41% to 27%.

Notably, 33% of those surveyed were undecided.

The poll was conducted between May 22-24 and surveyed 423 likely voters – of which 36% identified as Republicans, 19% as Democrats, and 45% as unaffiliated.

This is the third time McCorkle, a Force Recon Marine veteran, is running to take the seat. He is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primaries, and recent campaign finance reports showed he managed to raise nearly $1 million through March 31.

He has previously conducted similar polls, the last of which was in April and found him leading Boebert by 7%.

In a statement, McCorkle argued that the polling results demonstrate that his support is steadily growing, and Boebert's chances at re-election aren't nearly as secure as she believes.

"All across District 4, we hear the same message from voters across party lines: extremism in Washington is the No. 1 threat to our democracy, and our campaign is the one to fight it and win," McCorkle explained. "Our team's hard work across this district has already doubled our lead over Lauren Boebert, while other Democrats in this race are still 10 points behind her."

"The math is clear – we are the only Democratic campaign that will be successful in November," he added.