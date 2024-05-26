Lauren Boebert's next primary debate: Everything you need to know
Denver, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is preparing to participate in the second debate of her primary race for re-election, where she will face off against a handful of Republican challengers to represent Colorado's 4th district.
With Colorado's primary elections just five weeks away, it is finally crunch time for Boebert.
Earlier this year, she took a leap of faith by announcing she would be running for re-election in her home state's 4th district, effectively abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
The move was panned by some critics, who labeled her a "carpetbagger" and accused her of evading what would have been a tougher battle in her former district.
The congresswoman has since stuck to her guns, aggressively vying for the affection of the more MAGA-friendly 4th district by touting her staunch loyalty to Donald Trump and recent endorsement from the former president.
But while she is notably outperforming her rivals in the race, Boebert has faced countless scandals in the past year that have eroded her public image. Nonetheless, she remains popular with MAGA voters.
Political analysts Dick Wadhams told CBS News Colorado that as Boebert is the frontrunner with "a hardcore 30% to 35% floor, which is enough to win a six-way primary," he expects the other candidates to go on the attack, as they did in the first debate back in January.
"They're going to have to. They have nothing to lose at this point," Wadham said.
"She's going to win this primary unless something changes the dynamics of this race," he said, adding that he expects there to be "fireworks" at the debate.
Who are Lauren Boebert's challengers?
Boebert will be joined on the debate stage by five other Republican candidates in the primary race – Deborah Flora, Richard Holtorf, Michael Lynch, Jerry Sonnenberg, and Peter Yu.
Deborah Flora is a former Miss Colorado contestant and a prominent local conservative talk radio host. According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Flora is the second-highest fundraiser in the race, behind Boebert.
Richard Holtorf is a US Army Colonel and third-generation rancher. In January, Holtorf, a well-known pro-life advocate, admitted to financing an abortion for his girlfriend, arguing it allowed her to "live her best life."
Michael Lynch represents district 65 in Colorado's state House of Representatives. According to Axios, he resigned from his previous position as minority leader last year after he was caught trying to cover up an arrest for a DUI and gun possession.
Jerry Sonnenberg is a former member of both Colorado state's House and Senate and is well known for being a staunch pro-life, Christian conservative.
Peter Yu is a business executive turned politician, who previously ran a failed campaign to represent Colorado's 2nd district back in 2012. He has performed the lowest in fundraising against his five competitors.
A poll conducted by Kaplan Strategies in January revealed Boebert leading the pack by a wide margin with 32% support, followed by Lynch with 7%. The rest of the candidates fell at or below 3%.
When and where to watch the debate
The debate will take place at 8 PM on Wednesday, May 29, and will be moderated by Kyle Clark and Marshall Zelinger.
For those that can't attend the event in person, viewers can tune in to CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel to watch it live.
Voters in the 4th district will then head to the polls to decide who will be their next representative on June 25.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire