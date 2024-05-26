Lauren Boebert's next primary debate: Everything you need to know

Denver, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is preparing to participate in the second debate of her primary race for re-election, where she will face off against a handful of Republican challengers to represent Colorado's 4th district.

On Wednesday, May 29, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will face five other Republicans in the second debate of her primary race for re-election in Colorado. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With Colorado's primary elections just five weeks away, it is finally crunch time for Boebert.

Earlier this year, she took a leap of faith by announcing she would be running for re-election in her home state's 4th district, effectively abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.

The move was panned by some critics, who labeled her a "carpetbagger" and accused her of evading what would have been a tougher battle in her former district.

The congresswoman has since stuck to her guns, aggressively vying for the affection of the more MAGA-friendly 4th district by touting her staunch loyalty to Donald Trump and recent endorsement from the former president.

But while she is notably outperforming her rivals in the race, Boebert has faced countless scandals in the past year that have eroded her public image. Nonetheless, she remains popular with MAGA voters.

Political analysts Dick Wadhams told CBS News Colorado that as Boebert is the frontrunner with "a hardcore 30% to 35% floor, which is enough to win a six-way primary," he expects the other candidates to go on the attack, as they did in the first debate back in January.

"They're going to have to. They have nothing to lose at this point," Wadham said.

"She's going to win this primary unless something changes the dynamics of this race," he said, adding that he expects there to be "fireworks" at the debate.