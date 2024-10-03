Lauren Boebert spins the narrative after Olympic boxer rejects money from anti-trans fundraiser
Washington DC - MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert recently raised tons of money for an Olympic boxer who she claims was defeated by a transgender woman, but the athlete has decided to turn down the money.
Back in August, Boebert started an online fundraiser to raise money for Italian boxer Angela Carini, who was defeated by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif in the Paris Olympics.
Khelif's win set off a firestorm in far-right circles, with big names like Boebert and Elon Musk insisting, without evidence, that she was transgender.
With the fundraiser, Boebert sought to raise $196,000 for Carini, the same amount Italy would have paid her if she had won, but her effort only managed to raise $67,646.
Unfortunately, Boebert was forced to inform her followers on social media that Carini had turned down the money, and donors were being refunded.
"After my team heard from Angela's coach, we were informed that she didn't want to continue with what has been a difficult chapter in her life," the congresswoman wrote. "While she appreciated the support by so many, she decided not to accept the funds.
"Thank you to everyone who stepped up to right this wrong," she added. "Your generosity is overwhelming!"
The aftermath of Lauren Boebert's dangerous lies about Imane Khelif
Prior to her fight with Carini, Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association after allegedly testing positive for XY chromosomes.
The International Olympic Committee later contested the decision and allowed Khelif to participate in the recent Olympic Games.
Despite the fact that Khelif was assigned female at birth, has always identified as such, and has been participating in women's boxing for years, critics on the right have continued to point to her fight as an example of their claims that trans women are being allowed to compete, and subsequently dominate, women's sports.
Even Carini has refused to attack her opponent's gender and has expressed her regret over bowing out of the fight.
Nonetheless, there have been tons of accounts created on X pretending to be Carini, claiming she is an avid Donald Trump supporter – much like Boebert – and pushing far-right talking points, such as anti-trans views.
In the comments section of Boebert's post, some critics were quick to argue that Carini, who has not publicly commented on the fundraiser, possibly didn't accept the money because it was raised on misinformation and an extreme position that she may not agree with.
Some also suggested that the money would have gone a long way in helping Carini deal with the "difficult chapter in her life" that Boebert claimed was the reason she rejected it.
Boebert is currently engaged in a tight race for re-election against Democrat Trisha Calvarese, and Colorado voters will decide if she returns to congress on November 5.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire