Lauren Boebert tries to gut salary of "troll" who was mean to her: "Belongs under a bridge"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently filed an amendment that seeks to reduce the salary of a "liberal troll" she has been having issues with.
On Tuesday, Boebert took to the House floor to rally support for her new bill, which argues that the salary of Melissa Schwartz, the director of communications in the office of Secretary of the Interior, should be reduced to only $1 because "she hates conservatives and people that disagree with her eccentric views."
"Melissa Schwartz is yet another horrendous and miserable use of taxpayer dollars," Boebert explained.
"She is a mask-wearing, quadruple-vaxed, Green New Deal extremist and, unfortunately, a liberal troll who has harassed me even in committee hearing rooms.
"She shouldn't be employed at the Department of [the] Interior. Melissa Schwartz belongs under a bridge."
The Colorado representative also referred to Schwartz as a "DEI hire," an insult that has become popular with Republicans to imply that women, LGBTQ+ people, or people of color were given their jobs because of diversity, equality, and inclusion policies, not because they earned it.
It's unclear what exactly inspired Boebert to aggressively go after Schwartz – whose X account has no mention of the politician – but her proposed measure isn't likely to go anywhere.
The internet drags Lauren Boebert for her new bill
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Boebert has become well-known as one of the staunchest MAGA Republicans in the House.
She regularly uses her social media to insult her colleagues and political rivals and push conspiracy theories.
Tons of social media users were left confused by her effort, with some arguing that by her own criteria, her salary should also be reduced.
"Irony is NOT her strong suit," a user joked.
One user slammed her for wasting "the House's time and tax dollars for a frivolous amendment" instead of using her time to push for positive change in her district.
Many also criticized her labeling of Schwartz as a "DEI hire" as demeaning and dubbed Boebert, who never graduated from high school, a "GED hire."
Last year, Boebert proposed a similar measure last year to reduce the salary of Assistant Secretary of Defense Readiness Shawn Skelly, accusing her of spreading "wokeness" and causing "significant harm" to military morale because she is a transgender woman.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire