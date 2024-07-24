Lauren Boebert tries to gut salary of "troll" who was mean to her: "Belongs under a bridge"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently filed an amendment that seeks to reduce the salary of a "liberal troll" she has been having issues with.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently filed a bill to reduce the salary of a government employee she claims has been mean to her. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, Boebert took to the House floor to rally support for her new bill, which argues that the salary of Melissa Schwartz, the director of communications in the office of Secretary of the Interior, should be reduced to only $1 because "she hates conservatives and people that disagree with her eccentric views."

"Melissa Schwartz is yet another horrendous and miserable use of taxpayer dollars," Boebert explained.

"She is a mask-wearing, quadruple-vaxed, Green New Deal extremist and, unfortunately, a liberal troll who has harassed me even in committee hearing rooms.

"She shouldn't be employed at the Department of [the] Interior. Melissa Schwartz belongs under a bridge."

The Colorado representative also referred to Schwartz as a "DEI hire," an insult that has become popular with Republicans to imply that women, LGBTQ+ people, or people of color were given their jobs because of diversity, equality, and inclusion policies, not because they earned it.

It's unclear what exactly inspired Boebert to aggressively go after Schwartz – whose X account has no mention of the politician – but her proposed measure isn't likely to go anywhere.