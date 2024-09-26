Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins under fire for extremely racist post about Haitian immigrants

Washington DC - Louisiana House Representative Clay Higgins is facing heavy backlash after he shared an extremely racist post on social media regarding Haitian immigrants.

Congressman Clay Higgins is facing calls to be censured after he shared, then deleted, a racist social media post insulting Haitian immigrants. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Higgins shared a post on X, where he pushed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's unfounded claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been killing and eating their neighbors' pets.

"Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters," Higgins wrote.

"But damned if they don't feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our president and [vice president]," he continued, referencing a local Haitian group who are attempting to bring legal action against Trump.

"All these thugs better get their mind right and their a** out of our country before January 20th," he added.

His remarks came as Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, have been aggressively pushing the conspiracy in recent weeks, despite the fact that city officials have said there is "no evidence" to support it, and everything provided as proof has been thoroughly debunked.

Higgins, a staunch Christian conservative and outspoken MAGA Republican, is now facing heavy backlash for his comments, with several of his colleagues calling on him to be censured.