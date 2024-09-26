Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins under fire for extremely racist post about Haitian immigrants
Washington DC - Louisiana House Representative Clay Higgins is facing heavy backlash after he shared an extremely racist post on social media regarding Haitian immigrants.
On Wednesday, Higgins shared a post on X, where he pushed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's unfounded claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been killing and eating their neighbors' pets.
"Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters," Higgins wrote.
"But damned if they don't feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our president and [vice president]," he continued, referencing a local Haitian group who are attempting to bring legal action against Trump.
"All these thugs better get their mind right and their a** out of our country before January 20th," he added.
His remarks came as Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, have been aggressively pushing the conspiracy in recent weeks, despite the fact that city officials have said there is "no evidence" to support it, and everything provided as proof has been thoroughly debunked.
Higgins, a staunch Christian conservative and outspoken MAGA Republican, is now facing heavy backlash for his comments, with several of his colleagues calling on him to be censured.
Colleagues react to Clay Higgins' viral post
On Wednesday, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman and Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford announced that he would be introducing a resolution to censure Higgins, arguing his post contained "denigrating" and vile insults aimed at Haitian immigrants.
"Every member of Congress must be clear that we need to eliminate hate in all its forms," Horsford said while presenting the resolution to the House. "It is time to turn the page on this pattern of denigrating and villainizing immigrants for political gain."
Horsford added that he hopes the resolution will "make clear that bigotry and racism from a member of Congress is unacceptable."
Other House Democrats have also spoken out against Higgins' remarks, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who described them as "beneath the dignity" and "unbecoming" of a member of congress.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, on the other hand, seemingly defended Higgins, arguing that while he is "a very frank and outspoken person," he is also a "friend" and "a very principled man."
He claimed that after Higgins, who has not yet offered a public apology, was made aware by his colleagues that his post was offensive, he prayed on it, then deleted the post.
"I'm sure he probably regrets the language he used," Johnson added. "But you know, we move forward. We believe in redemption around here."
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP