MAGA congressman storms out of hearing after being challenged for misgendering Sarah McBride

Washington DC - A Republican representative abruptly ended a Tuesday hearing after he was challenged for intentionally misgendering fellow Rep. Sarah McBride – the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress.

A MAGA Republican stormed out of a recent hearing after he was challenged for intentionally misgendering transgender Congresswoman Sarah McBride. © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The New York Times, the Europe Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a panel hearing on Tuesday to discuss arms control and US assistance to Europe.

As Republican Rep. Keith Self of Pennsylvania, the subcommittee chairman, introduced McBride to speak, he presented her as "Mr. McBride."

Without missing a beat, McBride shot back, "Thank you, Madam Chair."

As McBride began her remarks, Democratic Rep. William Keating of Massachusetts jumped in, demanding Self repeat his introduction.

Self did so, arguing he is following a "standard set on the floor," but things quickly grew tense.

"Mr. Chairman, you are out of order," Keating responded. "Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I've come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent."

Self abruptly adjourned the hearing, and quickly exited the room.

Since she was elected last year, McBride has become a target for MAGA Republicans, but she typically shies away from discussing her gender identity. She has not commented publicly on the recent hearing.