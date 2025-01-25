Marco Rubio clashes with Chinese foreign minister over Taiwan

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over Taiwan on Friday, with Donald Trump's top diplomat denouncing Beijing's "coercive" moves.

Rubio, a longtime China hawk, spoke with Wang for the first time by telephone at the end of his first week in office, which he began by forming a united front with US partners in the region.

In the telephone call, Rubio told Wang that the second Trump administration will pursue a relationship with China "that advances US interests and puts the American people first," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

"The secretary also stressed the United States' commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," she said.

Wang, in turn, cautioned Rubio over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy which China claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

"We will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China," Wang told Rubio, adding that Washington "must not betray its promise" to recognize only one China, according to a readout by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang voiced hope to Rubio that the former American senator would "play a constructive role for the future of the Chinese and American people, and for world peace and stability," it said.

In their call, Wang told Rubio that the world's top two economies should work to find "the right way to get along in the new era" – presumably referring to Trump's return to the US presidency.

While Beijing had "no intention of surpassing or replacing anyone," it maintained its "legitimate right to development," he said.

The Chinese minister said the pair should follow the lead of President Xi Jinping and Trump, who appeared to have a cordial telephone call.