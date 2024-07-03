Marianne Williamson reenters the fray amid calls for Biden's replacement

Marianne Williamson is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the wake of Joe Biden 's disastrous first debate against Republican Donald Trump .

Marianne Williamson has put her name forward as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden should he heed calls to suspend his 2024 presidential campaign. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"President Biden deserves our respect, our compassion, and our gratitude. The debate last week, however, made clear that the time is now for another Democratic candidate to take his place on the November ballot," Williamson said in a statement on Tuesday.

A painful debate performance last week has sparked increased calls for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, sharper candidate.



Fears about the 81-year-old president's mental acuity and fitness for office, added to growing public outrage over his support for Israel's attacks on Gaza, do not bode well for the incumbent's chances to once again defeat Trump (78) come November.

As panic engulfs the Democratic Party, many Americans are asking themselves who could take the Biden's place on the ticket should he withdraw from the race. Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker are just a few of the lawmakers who have been floated as potential replacement candidates.

Williamson is arguing that her name should also be in the mix.