Marianne Williamson reenters the fray amid calls for Biden's replacement
Marianne Williamson is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the wake of Joe Biden's disastrous first debate against Republican Donald Trump.
"President Biden deserves our respect, our compassion, and our gratitude. The debate last week, however, made clear that the time is now for another Democratic candidate to take his place on the November ballot," Williamson said in a statement on Tuesday.
A painful debate performance last week has sparked increased calls for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, sharper candidate.
Fears about the 81-year-old president's mental acuity and fitness for office, added to growing public outrage over his support for Israel's attacks on Gaza, do not bode well for the incumbent's chances to once again defeat Trump (78) come November.
As panic engulfs the Democratic Party, many Americans are asking themselves who could take the Biden's place on the ticket should he withdraw from the race. Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker are just a few of the lawmakers who have been floated as potential replacement candidates.
Williamson is arguing that her name should also be in the mix.
Marianne Williamson calls for open Democratic National Convention
Amidst the confusion, Williamson is calling on the Democratic National Committee to hold an open convention and sharing why she believes she should represent the party in the general election.
Williamson launched a 2024 primary challenge to Biden largely uncovered in mainstream news outlets. She briefly suspended her campaign in February before reviving it later that month, citing the need to guarantee living wages, Medicare For All, bold climate action, reparative justice, and a ceasefire in Gaza.
The 2024 Democratic nominee for president will be named at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for August 19-22.
Biden has so far secured 3,904 delegates to the convention, while Williamson has none. If the president drops out of the race, his pledged delegates would be free to vote for another candidate.
"The nominating process for the Democratic Party needs to begin again," Williamson said. "We need to recalibrate, and we need to do so quickly. Over the next two months, we need to do what we should have been doing over the last year and a half: engaging in a robust conversation about this country and how we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November. Today, I throw my hat in the ring. We need to have an exciting campaign and an open convention in August."
"With my candidacy, I submit to the people of the United States that a better way forward is both possible and necessary," she added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network