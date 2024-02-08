Marianne Williamson suspends 2024 Democratic presidential campaign

Washington DC - Marianne Williamson said Wednesday she was suspending her campaign to unseat Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Marianne Williamson has suspended her 2024 campaign for president, in which she launched a progressive challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. © MARK RALSTON / AFP

Williamson, who also threw her hat in the ring in 2020 but dropped out in January of that year, faced an uphill battle to take on the incumbent president in 2024.



"It is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency," the 71-year-old said in a video posted to her Instagram account, adding that she still saw the "beauty" in her and her team's work.

"While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless," the author, who in 1992 penned her debut book A Return to Love, wrote in the accompanying social media post.

"There is so much for us to take from this, and that includes knowing that we laid it down in ways that we should all be proud of," she said. "We spoke for those who cannot speak for themselves in this society. We spoke for those whose lives are falling apart, at least indirectly, because of bad public policy. We spoke for those who are suffering because of environmental crises, because of racial crises, because of criminal crises, because of economic crises."

"We did what we could to shed some light in some very darkened times."