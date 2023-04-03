Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats are driven by pedophiles in awkward interview

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Georgia Republican congresswoman , baselessly claimed in a 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday that the Democratic Party is driven by pedophiles.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on 60 Minutes to make wild conspiracy claims about the Democratic Party. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The 14-minute segment, filmed before Trump’s indictment, was the subject of controversy before the CBS broadcast, with critics questioning whether the congresswoman should receive the primetime platform.

Greene, a purveyor of wild conspiracy theories, has falsely asserted that former President Barack Obama is secretly a Muslim and that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "guilty of treason," adding that the crime is "punishable by death."

In a tweet on Friday, Adam Kinzinger, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, panned the programming decision as "insane." Nikole Hannah-Jones, a magazine journalist, tweeted Saturday that the interview amounted to the "type of normalizing that mainstream media did of segregationists."

After the broadcast began, Keith Olbermann, the liberal commentator, tweeted that the segment was a "bad look."

CBS News did not immediately respond Sunday night to a request for comment on the criticism.