Donald Trump rakes in millions after his indictment
New York, New York - After his historic criminal indictment, Donald Trump is turning to his supporters for financial support. And he's already brought in some big bucks.
When Donald Trump courts public attention, he is sure to get it.
The 76-year-old is once again dominating headlines after a New York jury voted to indict him for paying hush money to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.
As reported by NBC News, Trump is said to have made a profit from his predicament, with a whopping $4 million flowing into the campaign account of the ex-president within the space of one day.
Trump, who is running again to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, further commented on the events surrounding his indictment.
"I am not afraid of what's to come," Trump said in a fundraising email, per Reuters.
The district attorney's office in Manhattan had previously filed charges against Trump, who, according to the Associated Press, will be charged with at least one felony. The specific charges have not yet become public knowledge.
Donald Trump blames the "Radical Left" for his indictment
As soon as news of the indictment broke, Trump and his team called for financial support.
In a fundraising email, Trump blamed the indictment on the "Radical Left" and their "disgusting witch hunt."
The windfall came in the form of a large-scale plea for donations, with Trump's team asking its supporters for donations starting at $24.
A similar appeal can be found on Trump's campaign page.
His campaign was said to have taken a big hit earlier this year, as one of his megadonors reportedly decided to back a different candidate this time around.
On Tuesday, the politician will face a judge in Manhattan, his lawyer confirmed. Despite that the exact charges against Trump are not yet confirmed, his reaction is already clear: he will plead not guilty.
Trump is expected to arrive in New York on Monday, where he plans to spend the night at Trump Tower.
Regardless of the outcome, it's already clear that the former president's visit to New York will not lack attention, as police brace for more of his supporters to come out in droves.
Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP