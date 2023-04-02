Donald Trump rakes in millions after his indictment

New York, New York - After his historic criminal indictment, Donald Trump is turning to his supporters for financial support. And he's already brought in some big bucks.

When Donald Trump courts public attention, he is sure to get it.

The 76-year-old is once again dominating headlines after a New York jury voted to indict him for paying hush money to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

As reported by NBC News, Trump is said to have made a profit from his predicament, with a whopping $4 million flowing into the campaign account of the ex-president within the space of one day.

Trump, who is running again to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, further commented on the events surrounding his indictment.

"I am not afraid of what's to come," Trump said in a fundraising email, per Reuters.

The district attorney's office in Manhattan had previously filed charges against Trump, who, according to the Associated Press, will be charged with at least one felony. The specific charges have not yet become public knowledge.