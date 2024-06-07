AOC defends firing back at Marjorie Taylor Greene during Jasmine Crockett feud

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shared her thoughts after she stood up to Marjorie Taylor Greene in defense of her colleague, Jasmine Crockett.

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) defended her decision to step up to Marjorie Taylor Greene for insulting her colleague. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, Crockett got into a heated exchange with MTG during a House hearing after the Georgia congresswoman insulted Crockett's "fake eyelashes" for seemingly no reason.

AOC quickly stepped in to defend her colleague, calling Greene out for her "disgusting" comment.

In a recent episode of the podcast On with Kara Swisher, the New York representative defended her decision to do so, despite criticism from some who have deemed their conduct unprofessional.

"I completely understand folks looking at this and saying, 'Oh, this is terrible. Look at how low we've sunk,'" AOC said. "I want folks who say that to just hold a little space for what it means to be a woman of color in a body that is 70% male and overwhelmingly white."

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that "there are rules against what happened" to Crockett, but as a woman of color, she is not granted the same protection as everyone else.

"So women of color... have to choose between accepting the indignity of your treatment because the institution will not protect you, or standing up for yourself and being smeared because standing up for yourself is then equated with the original offense," she argued.