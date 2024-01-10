Marjorie Taylor Greene claps back after getting mocked during book tour: "Pathetic people"

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been getting mocked on social media for failing to attract attention to her book tour, and she isn't having it.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded after she was mocked on social media for having low turnouts during her recent book tour. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Is MAGA's VIP getting no love?

Back in September, Greene released her memoir titled MTG, and the Georgia congresswoman recently hit the road for a book signing tour to support it – which has seen a lackluster turn out, to say the least.

She recently shared a photo on X of her signing a copy for an enthusiastic supporter while in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Another user jumped in to share the same photo in the comments section, but panned out to reveal the supporter seemed to be the only fan at the event.

The embarrassment didn't stop there. A photo of Greene signing books in what looks like a pre-school classroom has also made the rounds online.

"Lots of books. No people," a caption on the post read.

The noticeably low turnout comes after Greene recently had a date on her book tour canceled because it was billed as a "3rd Anniversary" of the January 6 Capitol riots, which was not disclosed to the venue.

As social media users have been ripping into the congresswoman, Greene responded on social media to her haters, assuring them that her new career as a writer is doing just fine.

