Marjorie Taylor Greene dissed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over upside-down flag: "Who did you learn that from?"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia representative shared her reaction to Donald Trump 's felony conviction.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.) mocked fellow representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) after she posted a photo of an upside-down flag on social media. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World

On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former president in US history to be convicted of a crime after a 12-person jury in his hush money trial found him guilty on all 34 felony charges.

His MAGA camp predictably shared vitriolic reactions to the news on social media, including MTG, previously dubbed "MAGA's MVP," who shared a photo of an upside-down US flag.

The post got the attention of AOC, who shared Greene's post along with the caption, "Who did you learn that from, Samuel Alito?"

The apparent dig was a reference to a recent report that claimed an inverted American flag was seen flying outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito in the weeks following the January 6 Capitol riots.

Alito has since blamed the incident on his wife, and has refused calls for him to recuse himself from being involved in any cases regarding Trump.

AOC's jab also comes after she got into a spat with MTG on the House floor during a recent hearing after the Georgia rep. insulted Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett's eyelashes.