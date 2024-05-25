Will Marjorie Taylor Greene win re-election to her House seat?

Dalton, Georgia - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election, but will she be able to win over voters in Georgia's 14th congressional district for a third time?

For those wondering, "why hasn't MTG spoken publicly about her campaign for re-election?" the answer is quite simple – she hasn't had to.

The far-right, MAGA representative has gone uncontested this year, allowing her to come out victorious in her GOP primary race this past Tuesday and glide into the general election while barely lifting a finger.

Even after a hectic year filled with public feuds with colleagues, her failed motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, and her aggressive defense of Donald Trump, she still maintains support from voters in her deeply-red district.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, MTG has managed to fundraise over $5 million to date, which is the most raised by any congressional candidate in her district and the entire state.

While it seems as though she has the election in the bag, crazier things have happened in the historically red state of Georgia. The Peach State has experienced something of a "blue wave" since 2020, arguably turning it into a battleground state.