Will Marjorie Taylor Greene win re-election to her House seat?
Dalton, Georgia - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election, but will she be able to win over voters in Georgia's 14th congressional district for a third time?
For those wondering, "why hasn't MTG spoken publicly about her campaign for re-election?" the answer is quite simple – she hasn't had to.
The far-right, MAGA representative has gone uncontested this year, allowing her to come out victorious in her GOP primary race this past Tuesday and glide into the general election while barely lifting a finger.
Even after a hectic year filled with public feuds with colleagues, her failed motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, and her aggressive defense of Donald Trump, she still maintains support from voters in her deeply-red district.
According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, MTG has managed to fundraise over $5 million to date, which is the most raised by any congressional candidate in her district and the entire state.
While it seems as though she has the election in the bag, crazier things have happened in the historically red state of Georgia. The Peach State has experienced something of a "blue wave" since 2020, arguably turning it into a battleground state.
Who are the Democratic candidates vying for Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat?
While Greene didn't see any challenge from her fellow Republicans, she will now face off against whichever Democratic candidate vying for her seat manages to win their primary race.
The residents of Georgia's 14th district cast their primary votes this past Tuesday, which resulted in candidates Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris coming within 200 votes of each other.
Shawn Harris, who came out on top with 39.3% of the vote, is a retired Army general from Rockmart. He follows far behind Greene as the second-highest fundraising candidate in the race, bringing in close to $365,000.
Clarence Blalock, who followed Harris with 38.4% of the vote, is a small business owner and Paulding County resident. He has been very open about his intent to replace MTG, who he says is "at the center of our nation’s dysfunction."
Because their race was so close, the two will go to a runoff election scheduled for June 18.
Is there a chance Marjorie Taylor Greene could lose her seat?
While both Harris and Blalock have run admirable campaigns, their efforts may not be enough to beat Greene's MAGA hold on the solidly red district come November. After Greene won her uncontested primary, Trump announced his endorsement of her, which could effectively seal the deal.
At this point, the only way Greene looks likely to lose her seat is either by a miracle, or if Trump asks her to join his team upon winning his race for president.
While Greene hasn't been included on Trump's shortlist of potential running mates, she has expressed interest in joining his cabinet as Secretary of Homeland Security.
