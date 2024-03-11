Marjorie Taylor Greene "fact-checked" by Democratic colleague during State of the Union

Washington DC - Congresswoman Gwen Moore recently spilled the tea on what she and her far-right colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed during last week's State of the Union.

Representative Gwen Moore recently shared her experience with sitting next to her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union.

During a recent interview with MSNBC, Moore was asked about Greene, who showed up in a MAGA cap she refused to take off and proceeded to heckle President Joe Biden during his address.

"Nobody wanted to sit next to MTG," Moore said with a laugh.

She noted that she and Greene already had bad blood, which made her consider standing instead of sitting next to her.

But Moore managed to channel as much patience as she could muster by telling herself, "Remember your ethics training."

"I thought I would just ignore her, but I couldn't, you know?" she explained, adding that she was "fact-checking her in real time" as her colleague muttered commentary and had several outbursts.

Moore recalled two facts she had to school Greene on - when Biden gave a shoutout to civil rights activist Bettie Mae Fikes and spoke on voting rights, Greene said, "Nobody... is being prevented from voting now."

"'No, girl, they tried to take my vote from me,'" Moore told Greene, "because I voted and used a drop box in the last election."

At one point, Greene, who has made claims that Covid-19 is a hoax, sat "muttering about how [Biden] shuttered businesses" during the pandemic.

"I said, 'Well, girl, Covid was a real thing,'" Moore told her. "'My eldest son almost died from Covid and was in the hospital on a ventilator for a week.'"