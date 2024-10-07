Marjorie Taylor Greene fans slam Laura Loomer for calling her "white trash embarrassment to MAGA"

Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist Laura Loomer recently attempted to reignite her feud with fellow MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene , and it didn't go well for her.

Fans of Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently came to her defense after far-right activist Laura Loomer criticized her intelligence on social media. © Collage: TAG24 NEWS / Rey Harris & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Sunday, Loomer shared a video on X of Greene arguing during a House hearing that "people do not affect climate change."

"You're going to tell me that back in the Ice Age – how much tax did people pay?" MTG said in the clip.

"And how many changes did the government make to melt the ice?"

Loomer appeared unfazed by Greene's bizarre and misinformed rhetoric and instead took the opportunity to insult her intelligence, asking, "Is there anyone dumber in Congress?"

"Like I said, I can't see how anyone with common sense takes this woman seriously," Loomer wrote. "She's a White trash embarrassment to MAGA. Absolute harpy."

In a follow-up post, Loomer argued that MTG should be "condemned for her nonstop lies and smears about [Donald Trump's] most loyal supporters," adding, "I truly hate her."