Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at PBS and NPR over alleged "systemically biased content"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed the publicly funded news outlets PBS and NPR have been delivering "one-sided reporting," and she plans to hold them accountable for it.

On Monday, MTG took to X to announce that she had sent letters to NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger, demanding they testify before the subcommittee she heads for President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) regarding their "blatantly ideological and partisan coverage."

"PBS and NPR receive the tax dollars of hard-working Americans to stay on the air," Greene wrote in her post. "Their coverage should serve every single American, not just a narrow slice of like-minded individuals and ideological interest groups."

As proof of her claims, MTG argued that NPR "refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story in an attempt to protect then-candidate Joe Biden leading up to the 2020 presidential election" and that PBS "falsely implied" that Elon Musk – Trump's top advisor and head of DOGE – "made a fascist salute" at an inauguration event.

Greene called on both to testify during the week of March 3 or March 24.

"I look forward to bringing the president of each of these so-called 'media' outlets before my brand-new DOGE Subcommittee to explain to me – and to the American people – why they deserve to continue receiving public funding," Greene continued.

"To me, it looks like a great place for DOGE to save some extra [money]," she added.