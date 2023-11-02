Marjorie Taylor Greene gets shut down by fellow Rep Chip Roy: "Go chase Jewish space lasers"

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is beefing with her fellow House members after her resolution to censure Democrat Rep Rashida Tlaib was voted down by some members of her own party.

On Thursday, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) got into an online tiff with fellow Representative Chip Roy, who shut down the confrontation with a response alluding to her history of spreading conspiracy theories. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

MTG has been quite bitter after her resolution against Tlaib failed on Wednesday with 23 of her fellow Republicans voting against it, and she spent Thursday morning sounding off on social media.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who voted against the measure, attempted to explain why in a post, where he described the effort as "deeply flawed" and accused Greene of making "legally and factually unverified claims."

Greene fired back at his critique, slamming Roy for voting to kick her out of the House Freedom Caucus in July, but allowing Reps like Ken Buck and "vaping groping" Lauren Boebert to stay. She also accused him of voting "with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib."

Roy clapped back. "Tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing," he told The Hill on Thursday, referencing one of MTG's most infamous conspiracy theories.