Marjorie Taylor Greene calls anti-war protesters "insurrectionists" and blames Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene has waged war against a group of anti-war protestors that recently demonstrated at the capitol and claimed Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib orchestrated it.
At least a hundred protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building on Wednesday in an effort to urge lawmakers to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been facing Israeli airstrikes since the deadly Hamas attack.
MTG made a surprise appearance and shared a video on social media of herself explaining that the protesters are "not for peace" and that they will become a "violent movement" like Black Lives Matter.
After the illegal protest dispersed and several arrests were made, Greene spent the day sharing countless photos and videos of the incident, describing the protesters as "insurrectionists" and "terrorists" that were "storming the Capitol" to enact a "Global Intifada," clearly using terms to compare the event to the January 6 Capitol attacks.
She also shared a clip of her fellow Representative Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, giving a speech to protesters outside the building prior to them occupying the building, describing her as the "Hamas Caucus Leader" who is "leading the insurrection."
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Rashida Tlaib to be censured
Though she was one of several guests, which included Representative Cori Bush, who spoke to protesters outside, MTG seems to be specifically targeting Tlaib because of her heritage and outspoken views on the war, which has been met with controversy by those that are staunchly pro-Israel.
Tlaib was also not seen inside the Cannon building, did not advocate for violence or the occupation of the building, and did not possess a leadership position with Jewish Voice for Peace, the organization that put together the protest.
Nonetheless, Greene later announced that she would be writing up a censure resolution for "terrorists sympathizer" Tlaib, and says "I expect even Democrats will join in."
"She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for," Greene added.
