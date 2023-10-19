Marjorie Taylor Greene calls anti-war protesters "insurrectionists" and blames Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene has waged war against a group of anti-war protestors that recently demonstrated at the capitol and claimed Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib orchestrated it.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) has accused Democrat Rashida Tlaib of "leading" an "insurrection" after anti-war protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @RepMTG

At least a hundred protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building on Wednesday in an effort to urge lawmakers to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been facing Israeli airstrikes since the deadly Hamas attack.

MTG made a surprise appearance and shared a video on social media of herself explaining that the protesters are "not for peace" and that they will become a "violent movement" like Black Lives Matter.

After the illegal protest dispersed and several arrests were made, Greene spent the day sharing countless photos and videos of the incident, describing the protesters as "insurrectionists" and "terrorists" that were "storming the Capitol" to enact a "Global Intifada," clearly using terms to compare the event to the January 6 Capitol attacks.

She also shared a clip of her fellow Representative Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, giving a speech to protesters outside the building prior to them occupying the building, describing her as the "Hamas Caucus Leader" who is "leading the insurrection."