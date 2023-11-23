Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes new book to QAnon supporters after publicly disavowing the group

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that she is no longer a supporter of the QAnon movement, but that isn't stopping her from shilling her new book to the group.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a QAnon show to promote her new book even though she has publicly disavowed the group in the past. © Screenshot / Rumble / X22 Report

On Tuesday the MAGA MVP sat down for an interview with the X22 Report, a popular underground show and group well-known for sharing bizarre QAnon-related conspiracy theories.

Greene began the interview by explaining that she wrote her book because after she joined Congress, the media "created a character of me that doesn't exist," and her memoir is her chance to "set the record straight."

She went on to argue that while it's good that House Speaker Mike Johnson recently released unseen footage of the Capitol riots, it is not enough and those at fault still need to be held accountable – specifically former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"It's important to understand that Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House is responsible for the security of the Capitol. Not the president," MTG explained.

"I believe she caused it that day. I believe she allowed it to happen, and I believe she had a purpose and an intention in doing that," Greene continued. "And that was to stop our objection against Joe Biden's Electoral College votes that I worked very hard on, along with Matt Gaetz and many others."

"We were very prepared that day," she added, "and I think the Democrats were terrified of it."