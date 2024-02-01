Marjorie Taylor Greene questions Lauren Boebert's reelection chances as feud continues

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her skepticism about Lauren Boebert 's reelection odds as the feud between the congresswomen continues to heat up.

Boebert, who is seeking reelection in Colorado's 4th Congressional District after a switch from the 3rd, came in fifth in a straw poll over the weekend, signaling potential trouble for her bid.

Speaking to The Hill on Wednesday, Greene said Boebert "should be very concerned about" the poll results.

"I think she's got to earn those people's support," the Georgia congresswoman added.

Boebert is competing against nine other candidates for the 4th District. Former Colorado State Senator Jerry Sonnenberg led the poll with 22 votes.

"I think that's a serious primary, and it seems like there's some good candidates in there," Greene added. "We'll see what’s happening with the polling and the direction it's going in."

Greene's latest comments on Boebert come amid an ongoing rivalry between the two politicians, which previously came to a head in a confrontation on the house floor in June 2023.

