Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her role during Trump's incoming administration

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she plans to stay on Capitol Hill as Donald Trump prepares to head back to the White House.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently revealed that she plans to stay in Congress instead of joining Donald Trump's (l.) presidential administration. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Greene – who recently won re-election representing Georgia's 14th District – told The Atlanta Journal Constitution that she won't be moving from her seat, as her presence will help make sure Trump's plans get through the House, which is "extremely important."

"I think what’s most important is the referendum that the American people put on Congress and the Senate and the White House, and that's passing President Trump's agenda," MTG explained.

"And I very much want to play a big part in that," she added.

"I'm one of his most loyal supporters here in the House, and he's definitely going to need it."

Following his big election day win, Trump quickly began appointing a number of his biggest allies to cabinet positions.

Though Greene had previously said she was "particularly interested" in being appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security, Trump recently gave the role to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.