Marjorie Taylor Greene shares steamy MAGA thirst trap to ring in her 50th birthday!
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just turned 50 years old and shared a steamy photo for all her MAGA fans on social media to enjoy.
On Monday, MTG commemorated her birthday with a social media post that included a photo of the representative in a baby blue bikini, living her best life.
"Many people go into their 50th birthday thinking it's a bad thing, but I truly feel it's wonderful, and I'm so excited and grateful God let me live 50 years and do so many things," she wrote.
"And God willing, I'll passionately continue each step following Him wherever the road leads," she added.
Since she was elected to represent Georgia's 4th district back in 2021, MTG has garnered quite a reputation for her aggressive approach to politics, penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, and staunch loyalty to Donald Trump.
She regularly injects her Christian conservatism into her politics. Earlier this year, she randomly shared a post giving fashion advice to women, whom she says "are selling themselves short and not being good role models" by expressing themselves in "sexual ways."
Some critics have likened MTG's treatment of her colleagues and public remarks about anyone who disagrees with her to that of a bully, and social media users regularly go out of their way to feed her that same vitriolic energy.
Social media users grill Marjorie Taylor Greene's bikini pic
On any given day, the comments sections of Greene's posts can be pretty brutal, and internet trolls refused to make her birthday an exception.
A number of users described the photo as "bleach blonde bad built butch bod" – a clap back dished out by Rep. Jasmine Crockett after Greene insulted her eyelashes during a recent House hearing.
Some took issue with her post not mentioning Memorial Day – which fell on the same day – though she did share a post honoring the holiday on her official congressional account on X.
The politician's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, shared his own favorite bikini snap of Greene, where she holds what looks like a pellet gun while standing next to a swimming pool – which seemed to confuse most users in the comments section.
"Nice staged photo, I know I always load my guns in a bikini next to the pool," one user joked.
She also got a handful of positive Happy Birthday wishes from some of her fellow MAGA Republicans, including Arizona politician Kari Lake and social media star Catturd.
