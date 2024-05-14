Trump backed by legion of MAGA Republicans on latest day of hush money trial
New York, New York - As Donald Trump arrived at the New York County Criminal Court building on Tuesday for another day of his hush money trial, he was joined by a handful of his most loyal MAGA allies.
On Tuesday morning, Trump predictably stopped to speak with reporters before heading into the courtroom, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.
His entourage grew noticeably as he was joined by a number of his most prominent allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
Of the group, Ramaswamy, Vance, Donalds, and Bergum have all been mentioned in recent months as potential candidates for Trump's running mate.
Their attendance comes as Trump has been alone throughout the trial, as his friends and family have opted out of showing up to support him.
Last week, his son Eric Trump became the first member of his family to begin attending the trial, and on Monday, Vance made his first appearance.
After speaking with reporters, Trump turned to enter the courtroom for the hearing and was seen getting a warm, supportive nod from Johnson as he passed.
House Speaker Mike Johnson defends Donald Trump against "weaponized" trial
Before entering the courthouse for the hearing, Johnson, an evangelical conservative, spoke with reporters outside the building, where he argued that Trump is "innocent of these charges" and parroted claims of "election interference."
"It's impossible for anybody to deny, that looks at this objectively, that the judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump," Johnson stated. "The system is using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president to provide cover for another.
"These are politically motivated trials, and they are a disgrace," he continued. "It is election interference, and they show how desperate the opposition that President Trump has, how desperate they truly are."
Johnson went on to add that he was there "on my own, to support President Trump because I am one of hundreds of millions of people and one citizen who is deeply concerned about this."
Johnson has been noticeably ramping up his public support of Trump after the former president came to his defense as MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene led an effort to vacate him. Trump urged House Republicans to vote against her measure, which ended up failing last week.
The speaker recently hosted a press conference with Trump to issue a warning about immigrants voting fraudulently in November and recently vowed to use his power in Congress to put an end to Trump's multiple legal battles.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP