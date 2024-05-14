Trump backed by legion of MAGA Republicans on latest day of hush money trial

New York, New York - As Donald Trump arrived at the New York County Criminal Court building on Tuesday for another day of his hush money trial, he was joined by a handful of his most loyal MAGA allies.

On Tuesday morning, Trump predictably stopped to speak with reporters before heading into the courtroom, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.

His entourage grew noticeably as he was joined by a number of his most prominent allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Of the group, Ramaswamy, Vance, Donalds, and Bergum have all been mentioned in recent months as potential candidates for Trump's running mate.

Their attendance comes as Trump has been alone throughout the trial, as his friends and family have opted out of showing up to support him.

Last week, his son Eric Trump became the first member of his family to begin attending the trial, and on Monday, Vance made his first appearance.

After speaking with reporters, Trump turned to enter the courtroom for the hearing and was seen getting a warm, supportive nod from Johnson as he passed.