Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to spread Covid vaccine conspiracy: "They've known the entire time!"

In a recent social media post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called on the FDA to remove approval of Covid-19 vaccines for adults and children. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Georgia representative shared a post on X calling for the Food and Drug Administration to pull their approval for the vaccines for adults and children "ASAP" because they are "causing permanent harm and deaths."

"I've been saying this ever since they were created and my personal Twitter account was permanently banned for my outspoken stance against the vaccines until Elon Musk bought Twitter, changed it to X, and restored my account along with thousands of people who were censored and silenced," MTG wrote.

She went on to claim, "They've known the entire time how bad the side effects are and deaths caused by them," and demanded that the vaccines be stopped.

Her remarks appear to be a call to action for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) who was a well-known anti-vaccine activist before taking the role.

Since being elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for spreading conspiracy theories and has made wild claims that are rarely ever backed up with any credible evidence.

She has long spread claims about vaccines in spite of the vast majority of scientific research and has sometimes gone to great lengths to push the narrative she wants.