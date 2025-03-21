Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to spread Covid vaccine conspiracy: "They've known the entire time!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently went on a tirade on social media, spreading conspiracy theories about Covid 19 vaccines.
On Thursday, the Georgia representative shared a post on X calling for the Food and Drug Administration to pull their approval for the vaccines for adults and children "ASAP" because they are "causing permanent harm and deaths."
"I've been saying this ever since they were created and my personal Twitter account was permanently banned for my outspoken stance against the vaccines until Elon Musk bought Twitter, changed it to X, and restored my account along with thousands of people who were censored and silenced," MTG wrote.
She went on to claim, "They've known the entire time how bad the side effects are and deaths caused by them," and demanded that the vaccines be stopped.
Her remarks appear to be a call to action for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) who was a well-known anti-vaccine activist before taking the role.
Since being elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for spreading conspiracy theories and has made wild claims that are rarely ever backed up with any credible evidence.
She has long spread claims about vaccines in spite of the vast majority of scientific research and has sometimes gone to great lengths to push the narrative she wants.
Marjorie Taylor Greene may not have fully understood the vaccine research study's findings
Greene's post included a link to a study – which was funded by HHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – that appeared to have found an increased risk of certain harms, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, among 99 million vaccinated individuals.
The study analyzed data taken from December 2020 to August 2023, which explains the large number of individuals, and included data from 8 different countries that have vaccine sites within the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) – none of which were in the US.
In its conclusion, the study noted that it should "be interpreted considering multiple limitations," such as "differences in healthcare infrastructure and surveillance systems can introduce bias and affect the comparability of results."
"Potential underreporting across countries may have led to an underestimation of the significance of potential safety signals. It is important to recognize the potential for false negatives, especially when detecting associations with lower confidence intervals below 1.5 that maintain statistical significance," the study said.
"The safety signals identified in this study should be evaluated in the context of their rarity, severity, and clinical relevance," the study added.
Cover photo: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP