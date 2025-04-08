Marjorie Taylor Greene warns countries to get on board with Trump tariffs or "lose bigly"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been playing defense for President Donald Trump 's controversial tariffs, and is now warning countries that will "lose bigly" if they don't get on board.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently warned foreign countries to get on board with President Donald Trump's tariffs or else they will "lose bigly." © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the Georgia representative reshared a post on X from Trump's son Eric, who argued that "The first [country] to negotiate" a trade deal will win, while "the last will absolutely lose."

"These were wise words of advice. Now there is a stampede forming," MTG said of Eric's post.

"Don't be last," she added. "You will lose bigly and won't be needed."

MTG's remarks come after President Trump imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, sparking trade wars, tension with allies, and drops in markets worldwide.

Though his efforts have faced heavy criticism from financial experts and members of his own party, Trump has continued to stand firm, refusing to pause the tariffs and ridiculing those who oppose him.

Greene's use of the word "bigly" is a reference to a moment during the presidential debate in September 2016, during which Trump said to Democrat Hillary Clinton what sounded like, "I'm going to cut taxes bigly, and you're going to raise taxes bigly."

The moment got national attention as the country debated whether he said "bigly" or "big league."