Trump faces first rumblings of disapproval from Republicans over tariffs

Washington DC - With markets nosediving over Donald Trump 's trade war, the protectionist president is hearing the first rumblings of discontent among his normally steadfast backers in Congress and big business.

Senator Ted Cruz – a staunch Trump loyalist – warned of a jobs crunch and rising inflation that would threaten the Republican hold on Congress. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican leader has roiled Wall Street and the global economy with a radical plan announced last week to zero out trade deficits with every other nation by imposing sweeping, indiscriminate import tariffs.

Lawmakers beset by constituents worried about investments and pensions have begun adding their voices to a growing clamor for Congress to reassert its power over the nation's purse strings and rein in the White House.

The seeds of a rebellion sprouted in an unlikely corner as Senator Ted Cruz – a staunch Trump loyalist – warned of a jobs crunch and rising inflation that would threaten the Republican hold on Congress.

"If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026, in all likelihood politically, would be a bloodbath," he said on his Verdict podcast.

Unlike previous economic convulsions, the current crisis is entirely self-inflicted.

Trump claims he is merely correcting decades of supposed international trade abuses that have harmed the US economy, and boasts of the vast revenues he sees his tariffs generating.

Barring any last-minute reversal, his so-called "reciprocal" tariffs – broad levies on all imports rather than sector-specific measures – kick in Wednesday, with retaliatory tariffs from China expected a day later.