Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Israel for killing dozens of children in latest strike: "Are these not war crimes?"

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called out Israel after the country killed dozens of children in Gaza during a break in their ceasefire agreement.

In an X post shared on Wednesday, MTG wrote that Israel's military said the ceasefire was back on "after it killed 104 people, including 46 children, according to local health officials."

"46 CHILDREN!!!" Greene exclaimed. "Are these not war crimes?"

Earlier this month, Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire plan, seemingly putting a halt to the conflict in Gaza.

In a stunning move on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes – ordered the military to carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip after claiming Hamas had violated the agreement.

Greene has become an outspoken critic of the war, and she recently became the first Republican in Congress to refer to Israel's bombing of Gaza as a genocide.

Her stance falls in line with her "America First" ideals, which argue that the US should not be funding wars overseas or sending foreign aid while there are significant problems at home that need to be addressed.

Her opposition to Israel has notably put her at odds with President Donald Trump, the majority of the Republican Party, and Israeli lobbyists.