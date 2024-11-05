Mark Robinson loses Carolina gubernatorial race after "Black Nazi" scandal

Disgraced Republican Mark Robinson has lost the North Carolina gubernatorial race. © https://www.tag24.com/politics/politicians

Stein, who is the state's attorney general, has been the favorite in the race since a bombshell exposé from CNN revealed that Robinson had made a number of shocking comments on a porn website several years ago.

Robinson is said to have referred to himself as a "Black Nazi" and expressed his support for slavery, among many other offensive remarks.

The lieutenant governor has denied that he wrote the comment, calling them "salacious lies" and threatening legal action against CNN over the report.

Robinson, who previously faced backlash for quoting Adolf Hitler, was endorsed by Donald Trump prior to the exposé.

The former president never rescinded his endorsement, but he notably distanced himself from Robinson and never made another appearance with the scandal-plagued politician.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, played defense for Robinson and said he "didn't not believe" Robinson's claims that he wasn't behind the comments.

"I just think that you have to let these things sometimes play out in the court of public opinion," Vance said.