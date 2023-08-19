Matt Gaetz goes after Trump election case judge with resolution

Washington DC - Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has introduced a resolution that aims to censure the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's 2020 election interference case.

As Trump faces 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, he and his allies have been firing back with attacks on the judiciary.

On Friday, Gaetz presented a resolution which argues that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan "has exhibited open bias and partisanship in the conduct of her official duties."

The filing points to remarks made by Chutkan during a 2021 sentencing hearing for a January 6 protester, where she argued that comparing the Capitol riots to Black Lives Matter protests was a "false equivalency."

"Judge Tanya Chutkan's extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, showcases a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law," Gaetz wrote.



Trump leveled a similar argument against Chutkan – who has received racist death threats from the ex-president's supporters – earlier this month.

Gaetz's resolution comes after Georgia Senator Colton Moore requested an emergency legislative session to "review the actions" of and possibly impeach District Attorney Fani Willis, who recently indicted Trump for his role in attempting to overturn the state's election results.

