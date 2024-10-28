Melania Trump again seemingly snubs Donald Trump's kiss during Madison Square Garden rally
New York, New York - Former first lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance during her husband Donald Trump's highly anticipated rally at Madison Square Garden, and social media users have been debating whether she dodged a big kiss from her hubby.
On Sunday night, Melania, who was not included on the list of guest speakers announced hours before the event, took the stage at the iconic venue following billionaire Elon Musk.
She gave a brief three-minute speech, singing her husband's praises, while telling the MAGA crowd they are "the heartbeat of this great metropolis."
"This town has produced America's most fearless leaders whose mark changed the course of the world," she told the crowd. "New York City and America needs their magic back."
She then introduced her husband, who walked out onto the stage with her.
They exchanged small kisses on the cheek and a subtle hug as the former president began his speech.
Melania's appearance at the rally comes as she has been noticeably absent throughout her husband's campaign for re-election, sparking rampant speculation about the state of their relationship.
Earlier this month, she released a memoir, seemingly shutting down the rumors as it revealed that she stands by just about all of her husband's most extreme views and rhetoric.
Nonetheless, many critics still aren't convinced, as the chemistry between the Trumps is still under heavy scrutiny.
Did Melania Trump dodge a kiss from her husband Donald Trump?
Tons of users on social media are convinced that Melania seemingly dodged her husband's attempt at a kiss on the lips, with many describing the interaction as "awkward," "fake," and "passionless."
One user described it as "like actors with no chemistry," while another said it was "like she was greeting her father-in-law or a friend's husband – Air kisses."
Others noted how Trump awkwardly pats Melania's hand during their interaction, which some say made them seem more like strangers than a married couple.
This isn't the first time Melania has faced accusations of initiating a non-kiss during a big public event for her husband.
Back in July, she joined him during the last day of the three-day Republican National Convention, and similarly "dodged" a kiss from him when she joined him on stage that evening.
