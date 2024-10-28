Melania Trump again seemingly snubs Donald Trump's kiss during Madison Square Garden rally

New York, New York - Former first lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance during her husband Donald Trump 's highly anticipated rally at Madison Square Garden, and social media users have been debating whether she dodged a big kiss from her hubby.

Social media users have been debating whether Melania Trump (r.) dodged a kiss from her husband Donald Trump (l.) during his recent rally at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday night, Melania, who was not included on the list of guest speakers announced hours before the event, took the stage at the iconic venue following billionaire Elon Musk.

She gave a brief three-minute speech, singing her husband's praises, while telling the MAGA crowd they are "the heartbeat of this great metropolis."

"This town has produced America's most fearless leaders whose mark changed the course of the world," she told the crowd. "New York City and America needs their magic back."

She then introduced her husband, who walked out onto the stage with her.

They exchanged small kisses on the cheek and a subtle hug as the former president began his speech.

Melania's appearance at the rally comes as she has been noticeably absent throughout her husband's campaign for re-election, sparking rampant speculation about the state of their relationship.

Earlier this month, she released a memoir, seemingly shutting down the rumors as it revealed that she stands by just about all of her husband's most extreme views and rhetoric.

Nonetheless, many critics still aren't convinced, as the chemistry between the Trumps is still under heavy scrutiny.