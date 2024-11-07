Melania Trump issues first public statement after Donald wins re-election

New York, New York - Melania Trump shared her reaction on social media after Donald Trump won his bid for re-election.

In a recent social media post, Melania Trump (r.) called on Americans to come together following her husband's presidential election win. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday evening, Melania shared a post on X, seemingly calling on Americans to come together in the wake of her husband's shocking election win.

"The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom," Melania wrote.

"I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security," she continued.

"American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore."

Melania's remarks come as she was notably absent from the public eye throughout the election, raising speculation about the state of their marriage.

She only began making public appearances in the final few months of the race to promote her memoir, which was largely dedicated to defending her husband.