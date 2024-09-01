Former Trump aide claims Melania "wants Kamala Harris to win" and "hates" her husband
New York, New York - During a recent interview, a former White House aide made a wild claim about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage.
On a recent episode of the MeidasTouch podcast, Anthony Scaramucci posed the theory that maybe the first lady doesn't want her husband to win re-election after all.
"Nobody wants her to win more than me," Scaramucci said of Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival. "Maybe Melania Trump – she could be the only person I can think of – because she hates him."
He went on to explain how he uses Melania's alleged disdain for her husband as a measure of the Republican presidential candidate's public appeal.
"I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the 'Melania standard' – like, Ben hates Trump slightly less than Melania. My wife hates Trump as much as Melania," Scaramucci added.
While Scaramucci, a former investment banker, did work for the Trump administration, it's worth noting that his tenure was embarrassingly brief.
Back in 2017, he was hired as communications director for the White House, but after the media leaked a phone call of Scaramucci ranting about the administration, Trump decided to fire him after only 11 days on the job.
Scaramucci has since become an outspoken critic of Trump, which the former president argues is because he is still bitter about losing his job.
Is there any truth to Anthony Scaramucci's theory about Melania Trump?
While Scaramucci's credibility is definitely questionable, his theory relies on the fact that Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband's side since the January 6 Capitol riots, which has sparked tons of speculation about the state of their marriage.
Though she played a major role in his previous campaign and administration, she has avoided doing the same and has shown very little support throughout his 2024 re-election campaign.
Despite the fact that they are rarely seen together publicly, Trump has insisted that their relationship is great, and sources close to Melania claim she does support his campaign.
Cover photo: Collage: MARK WILSON & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP