Former Trump aide claims Melania "wants Kamala Harris to win" and "hates" her husband

In a recent interview, former White House aide Anthony Scaramucci (l.) claimed Melania Trump hates her husband, and doesn't want him to win re-election. © Collage: MARK WILSON & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On a recent episode of the MeidasTouch podcast, Anthony Scaramucci posed the theory that maybe the first lady doesn't want her husband to win re-election after all.

"Nobody wants her to win more than me," Scaramucci said of Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival. "Maybe Melania Trump – she could be the only person I can think of – because she hates him."

He went on to explain how he uses Melania's alleged disdain for her husband as a measure of the Republican presidential candidate's public appeal.

"I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the 'Melania standard' – like, Ben hates Trump slightly less than Melania. My wife hates Trump as much as Melania," Scaramucci added.

While Scaramucci, a former investment banker, did work for the Trump administration, it's worth noting that his tenure was embarrassingly brief.

Back in 2017, he was hired as communications director for the White House, but after the media leaked a phone call of Scaramucci ranting about the administration, Trump decided to fire him after only 11 days on the job.

Scaramucci has since become an outspoken critic of Trump, which the former president argues is because he is still bitter about losing his job.