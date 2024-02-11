Melania Trump joins Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Golden Gala in rare public appearance
Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump was recently spotted at an event to celebrate her husband Donald Trump at their Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Saturday evening, the Trumps attended a "Mega MAGA" Golden Gala hosted by the Trumpettes with the former president being the "golden guest of honor."
Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer attended the event and shared a video of Melania walking around the party in an elegant black dress while greeting guests.
"For all of the 'Where's Melania' haters, I found her," Loomer wrote.
"She's at her house at Mar a Lago looking hot with her husband."
"A supportive wife supporting her super star husband who crushed it today in [South Carolina]!" Loomer added.
Earlier that same day, Trump spoke in South Carolina where he mocked his challenger Nikki Haley for her husband's absence during her campaign, seemingly not knowing that he is currently deployed in Africa serving with the National Guard.
Trump also name-dropped Loomer, who he described as "a fantastic woman, a true patriot."
Is this the beginning of Melania Trump's big comeback?
Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye since her husband lost the presidential election in 2020.
She has continued to keep a low profile even as the Republican candidate fights for re-election this year, an absence that has fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.
In December, sources revealed that Melania had agreed to "step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024" in a bid to "join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history."
So far, this supposed "stepping up" of appearances hasn't come to pass.
Last week, Israeli model Noy Tawil shared a photo of herself on social media with the Trumps. The photo marked the first time Melania had been seen publicly since the funeral of her late mother, Amalija Knavs, in January.
The Trumps were also filmed entering the event at Mar-a-Lago with Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife, fueling speculation that the former candidate could be Donald's pick for vice president.
