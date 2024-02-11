Melania Trump joins Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Golden Gala in rare public appearance

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump was recently spotted at an event to celebrate her husband Donald Trump at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

Melania Trump (l.) was spotted at an event with her husband Donald Trump (r.) on Saturday after staying noticeably absent from the public eye for some time. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Saturday evening, the Trumps attended a "Mega MAGA" Golden Gala hosted by the Trumpettes with the former president being the "golden guest of honor."

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer attended the event and shared a video of Melania walking around the party in an elegant black dress while greeting guests.

"For all of the 'Where's Melania' haters, I found her," Loomer wrote.

"She's at her house at Mar a Lago looking hot with her husband."

"A supportive wife supporting her super star husband who crushed it today in [South Carolina]!" Loomer added.

Earlier that same day, Trump spoke in South Carolina where he mocked his challenger Nikki Haley for her husband's absence during her campaign, seemingly not knowing that he is currently deployed in Africa serving with the National Guard.

Trump also name-dropped Loomer, who he described as "a fantastic woman, a true patriot."

