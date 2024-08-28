Melania Trump sparks wild theories with cryptic tribute to New York City
New York, New York - Melania Trump recently shared a bizarre social media post that sparked a handful of theories about what she meant with her cryptic remarks.
On Tuesday, the former first lady shared an image on X of the Manhattan skyline and reminisced about how she first fell in love with the city years ago.
"New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today," Melania wrote in the post. "This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive.
"New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day," she added.
As Melania rarely posts on social media, users quickly began speculating about the meaning behind the post.
The comments section quickly erupted with accusations that she didn't actually write the post, either instead using a ghostwriter or AI, an allegation she has faced in the past.
Some users pointed out that Melania may have the Big Apple on her mind, as her son Barron is rumored to soon begin attending college in the city.
But others noted that Melania mentioned that she still calls NYC "home," which could indicate that she no longer lives with her husband, who considers their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida home.
The mystery behind the state of Donald and Melania Trump's relationship
As much as New York was a big part of her transition to becoming a US citizen, so was meeting her husband, Donald Trump, who Melania says she met in the city during Fashion Week in 1996, the same year she arrived in the country.
The two spent seven years partying and exploring the high life of NYC while they dated, until finally marrying in 2005.
When Trump first ran for and won the presidency in 2016, Melania played a key role in his campaign, making regular media appearances and joining him at rallies.
However, after the January 6 Capitol riots and now throughout Trump's 2024 campaign, Melania has been noticeably evading the public eye.
Her absence on the campaign trail has sparked rumors about the state of their relationship, but whenever Trump is asked about it, he swears that everything is well.
Melania is scheduled to release her first memoir on October 1, which she has promised will include stories and photos "never before shared with the public."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @MELANIATRUMP & Alain JOCARD / AFP