Melania Trump sparks wild theories with cryptic tribute to New York City

Former first lady Melania Trump recently shared a cryptic social media post that has sparked rumors about the state of her relationship with Donald Trump. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @MELANIATRUMP & Alain JOCARD / AFP

On Tuesday, the former first lady shared an image on X of the Manhattan skyline and reminisced about how she first fell in love with the city years ago.

"New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today," Melania wrote in the post. "This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive.

"New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day," she added.

As Melania rarely posts on social media, users quickly began speculating about the meaning behind the post.

The comments section quickly erupted with accusations that she didn't actually write the post, either instead using a ghostwriter or AI, an allegation she has faced in the past.

Some users pointed out that Melania may have the Big Apple on her mind, as her son Barron is rumored to soon begin attending college in the city.

But others noted that Melania mentioned that she still calls NYC "home," which could indicate that she no longer lives with her husband, who considers their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida home.