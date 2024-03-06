Melania Trump again a no-show for Donald's Super Tuesday celebrations
Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump celebrated his big Super Tuesday win at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but his wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found.
To say that Tuesday was an "amazing night" for Donald Trump would be an understatement.
He managed to win 14 of the 15 states up for grabs that night, eliminating his last standing challenger, Nikki Haley, in, as he put it, "record-setting fashion."
According to The Palm Beach Post, the former president held a huge celebration at Mar-a-Lago that night, joined by most of his children, their spouses, and his biggest political MAGA allies.
But Melania, again, was noticeably absent, sparking fervent speculation on social media.
"it's just bizarre at this point that she's so MIA," one X user noted, while another joked, "Yup, they're divorcing & he doesn't want it to ruin getting elected."
As Trump has effectively been made the 2024 presidential nominee for the Republican Party, he could really use his wife by his side as he gears up for a likely rematch against President Joe Biden.
Where is Melania Trump?
Melania has been out of the public eye since her husband was defeated by Biden in the 2020 presidential elections and subsequently tried to overturn the results of the election with a violent insurrection.
While she did make an appearance at the kick-off event for his re-election campaign, she has not joined Trump at any of his rallies or events like she used to back in 2016.
Nor has she been by his side as he faces 91 criminal charges and many other legal issues, including a defamation suit where a jury ruled that he sexually assaulted a writer in the 90s and another where he is accused of paying a porn star hush money to hide an affair he had with her prior to the birth of his and Melania's son, Barron.
With the world so curious about what Melania thinks of her husband's chaos, Trump has promised that his wife will play a "big role" in his campaign.
Sources close to Melania also vowed back in December that she would soon "step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," but that has yet to be seen.
Cover photo: ALEX EDELMAN / AFP