Melania Trump again a no-show for Donald's Super Tuesday celebrations

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump celebrated his big Super Tuesday win at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but his wife and former first lady, Melania Trump , was nowhere to be found.

Melania Trump was noticeably absent from her husband's festivities as Donald celebrated his big Super Tuesday wins. © ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

To say that Tuesday was an "amazing night" for Donald Trump would be an understatement.

He managed to win 14 of the 15 states up for grabs that night, eliminating his last standing challenger, Nikki Haley, in, as he put it, "record-setting fashion."

According to The Palm Beach Post, the former president held a huge celebration at Mar-a-Lago that night, joined by most of his children, their spouses, and his biggest political MAGA allies.

But Melania, again, was noticeably absent, sparking fervent speculation on social media.

"it's just bizarre at this point that she's so MIA," one X user noted, while another joked, "Yup, they're divorcing & he doesn't want it to ruin getting elected."

As Trump has effectively been made the 2024 presidential nominee for the Republican Party, he could really use his wife by his side as he gears up for a likely rematch against President Joe Biden.